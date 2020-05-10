Oakwood Fire, Police dispatch line down

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood Fire and Police’s dispatch line is currently down.
They have asked that residents call 937-608-1593 for all non-emergencies.
There is no word on when the phone will be back up but it is likely to be at least an hour.
