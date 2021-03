A 1040 tax form appears on display, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in New York. The IRS is delaying tax refunds for millions of low-income families as the agency steps up efforts to combat identity theft and fraud. Starting in 2017, a federal law requires the tax agency to delay refunds until Feb. 15 for people […]

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Oakwood said Monday that it is extending the tax filing deadline for 2020 income tax returns to May 17.

The city said the extension coincides with the extended due date announced on March 24, 2021 by the Ohio Tax Commissioner for Ohio individual and school district returns.

The extension also applies to the payment of 1st quarter 2021 estimated tax payments.

Oakwood will waive penalty and interest charges on tax payments made during the extension period.