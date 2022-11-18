Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Oakwood is calling on the community to help local children in need find good-fitting shoes and socks this winter.

According to a release by the city of Oakwood, the Oakwood Public Safety Department will park a cruiser at 30 Park Avenue on Friday, Nov.18 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.. Here, the community can come together to “cram the cruiser” full of colorful socks for elementary-age kids to wear with gym shoes.

This event is designed to support Shoes 4 the Shoeless, a Dayton-based project built to make sure children in Southwest Ohio have correctly fitting gym shoes and socks. The project began in 2010 and has helped well over 100,000 children since then.

“In Southwest Ohio, an estimated 60% of children live in poverty,” the organization said on their website. “The majority of them are in desperate need of shoes and socks. Wearing ill-fitting and worn shoes often condemns children to physical, social and emotional problems that last a lifetime.”

If you can’t make Friday’s event, there are still many ways to get involved. Over 400 people volunteer for Shoes4 the Shoeless each month, the organization said, and many host sock and shoe drives at their own businesses or organizations.

You can also donate funds online or by mail, the website says. Shoes 4 the Shoeless says it only costs $30 to give a child a new pair of shoes and socks.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, click here.