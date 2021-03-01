Oakwood City Schools to resume full-time, in-person learning March 15

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood City Schools announced students will return to school full time March 15.

The superintendent said because of space constraints, it will not be possible to follow the recommended three to six feet of distance between students at all times.

The school said layers of protection will continue including wearing a mask at all times, regular hand washing and disinfecting.

Students are currently attending classes for just half the day. Kindergarten at Lange School will remain in half days for the rest of the school year.