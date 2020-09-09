OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Oakwood City Schools reports all of the bathrooms at Smith Elementary are open after a second round of testing came back negative for Legionella bacteria.
The school was in the process of conducting tests throughout August when they found trace amounts of the bacteria in one of the girls’ restrooms on the second floor of Smith Elementary.
Like many buildings during the pandemic, the elementary school was closed in March. Due to the stay-at-home order that went into effect around the same time, experts do not believe anyone was exposed to the bacteria.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic asks Trump for pardon: ‘Be my hero please’
- Oakwood City Schools: Newest tests came back negative for Legionella bacteria
- Fauci sticks with projection of vaccine in 2021 while Trump aims for October
- Photos: Explosive wildfires rage across California stoked by fierce winds
- Kettering approves new student housing for The Modern College of Design