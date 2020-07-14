Oakwood City Schools approves new contract for teachers

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oakwood Board of Education approved a new negotiated agreement with the Oakwood Teachers Association (OTA) Monday, July 13, after OTA members voted to ratify their current agreement.

Oakwood Schools Treasurer Dan Schall says the new agreement provides a more stable fiscal position for the district in a post-pandemic economy.

“We agreed we must freeze wages in response to state funding cuts and expected economic challenges in the forecast. However, this new agreement makes good on the previous performance incentives for last year before freezing pay through the 2022 fiscal year,” Schall said.

The agreement also includes a four-year contract on language and a two-year contract on compensation, evaluation, insurance and supplementals.