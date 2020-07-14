Oakwood City Schools approves new contract for teachers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
oakwood_1544532914749.jpg

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oakwood Board of Education approved a new negotiated agreement with the Oakwood Teachers Association (OTA) Monday, July 13, after OTA members voted to ratify their current agreement.

Oakwood Schools Treasurer Dan Schall says the new agreement provides a more stable fiscal position for the district in a post-pandemic economy.

“We agreed we must freeze wages in response to state funding cuts and expected economic challenges in the forecast. However, this new agreement makes good on the previous performance incentives for last year before freezing pay through the 2022 fiscal year,” Schall said.

The agreement also includes a four-year contract on language and a two-year contract on compensation, evaluation, insurance and supplementals.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS