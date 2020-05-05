Oakwood celebrates seniors at drive-thru cap and gown pick up

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood High School staff lined Shantz Avenue Tuesday to greet the seniors as they came to pick up their cap and gown.

Sopie Soller said finishing her senior year at home has been weird.

“It’s really good to see my teachers and Mr. Waller and all the guidance counselors,” Soller said.

Principal, Dr. Paul Weller said today was the first time the staff and students saw each other outside of video chats since March 16.

“It kind of makes you realize how important it is to actually be around people in person and have those connections,” Waller said. “Relationships are what we’re all about and so it’s good to be here together today.

“It honestly means everything,” Senior A.J. Lewandowski said. “On the last day we all thought it might be our last day but we never really like realized it actually was our last day, so it’s good to see them.”

Today the 175 seniors could pick up their t-shirt, cap, gown, and diploma to have for the virtual graduation on May 26.

“We wanted to do something special for the class of 2020 and have some sort of in person fun time for them,” Waller said. “With COVID-19 we tried to make it a fun experience, but also safe.”

There were balloons, signs, and greetings from teachers. Smiles were hidden by face masks.

“It’s been weird. It’s definitely not normal,” Lewandowski said. “I think we are all trying to adapt and just get used to this new normal. I think it’s for the better that we are doing this because it shows our resilience.”

“Thank you to the parents and to all of our student,” Waller said. “Our seniors have been powering through a difficult time it’s definitely something that years to come they’ll be telling their children about how when they graduated, how it was different than anybody elses. So I think in the end it will be special for them and it should be. They deserve it.”