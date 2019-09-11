Oakwood boutique donates $20K to Dayton Children’s

Photo: Anne Jones, Manager of The Little Exchange, Cathy Brown, Vice-President of The Little Exchange Board, Pat Parrish, President of The Little Exchange Board, Jena Pado, Chief Development Office at Dayton Children’s Hospital, Jessica Saunders, Director of Community Engagement at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Little Exchange recently presented a check for $20,000 to Dayton Children’s Hospital, continuing their tradition of supporting Dayton Children’s Family Resource Connection. Along with the check, school supplies were donated to help prepare families for the new school year.

The Little Exchange is a nonprofit fine gift boutique that has donated over $1.6 million to Dayton Children’s over the past 65 years.

The Family Resource Connection helps address families’ nonmedical issues that have an impact on health, as research shows there is a direct correlation to positive health outcomes and a child’s social, environmental, and behavioral factors.

The boutique is also gearing up for its Annual Holiday Open House from 11 am until 5 pm on November 3.

Anyone looking for a volunteer opportunity in Oakwood is welcome to call The Little Exchange at 937-299-1561 or stop by the shop, located at 45 Park Avenue in Oakwood.

