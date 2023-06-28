DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood Schools Board of Education has taken the first step to add a two-part levy to November’s ballot.

According to Traci Hale at Oakwood Schools, the Board of Education met on Tuesday, June 27, and agreed to start the process of adding this levy to the ballot. At the next board meeting on July 10, members will have the chance to approve the resolution to proceed.

This levy includes two parts: an operating levy portion, and a permanent improvement portion.

The operating levy would generate $2.1 million annually and would be used for staffing, instructional materials and student programming costs. It would cost taxpayers $201.25 a year per $100,000 of appraised home value. The permanent improvement levy would generate $373,000 annually and would be used for facility improvements and maintenance, technology, and security. This portion would cost only $35 annually per each $100,000 of appraised home value.

