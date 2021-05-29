Oakwood bakery selling sweet cicada treats

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Local bakeries are making the most of this cicada moment by celebrating the emergence of the “every-17-year insects” in a tasty way.

Ashley’s Pastry Shop is cashing in on the Brood X cicada invasion with new cookies.

“It’s an all-butter cookie with all buttercream frosting,” said Theresa Hammons, the owner of Ashley’s Pastry Shop.

The cicada cookies resemble the real thing down to the red eyes, and they’re flying off the shelves.

“Usually we start with about 75-80 or so and we just keep making them throughout the day,” Hammons said.

The pastry shop is also selling cicada cakes made of a dark chocolate cake with chocolate frosting.

“Some people in my family think they’re made with actual cicadas. Everyone wanted to try them,” said Wyatt Blakley, a customer at Ashley’s Pastry Shop.

Bakers at Ashley’s Pastry Shop said the buzz is good for business. “I do feel like after the pandemic people are just looking for something to celebrate with and it just brings a bright spot to people’s days,” Hammons said.

The cicada treats will be available throughout the summer. The bakery is located on 21 Park Avenue in Oakwood. You can call them at (937) 293-1719 to place an order.