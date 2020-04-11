Live Now
Oakwood annual leaf mulch program still on

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Oakwood is still having its annual leaf mulch program beginning on Saturday, April 11.

The city said in a press release that the leaves collected throughout the city last fall have been converted into leaf mulch, and that the leaf mulch is available to Oakwood residents for spring yard and garden projects.

Residents can call 937-298-0777 to place an order for one of two options for have the leaf mulch delivered:

  • 3 cubic yards for $100
  • 6 cubic yards for $150

The city says that the mulch deliveries will take place on the five Saturdays from April 11 to May 9.

On the same five Saturdays, residents can obtain free mulch from the Foell Public Works Center between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., but must haul the mulch themselves and must provide proof of residency. The free mulch is for Oakwood residents only, and the city will no permit commercial vehicles.

