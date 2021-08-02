Oakwood City Schools updates COVID policies ahead of 2021-22 school year

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Oakwood Superintendent, Kyle Ramey, shared Sunday that the schools are returning to full-time, in-person learning for five days a week starting August 23.

In a letter to parents and students, Ramey said during the summer, school officials had been monitoring health guidelines to make the best choice.

Updated guidelines state that for students at the junior and high schools, and where the students are old enough to get vaccinated, masks are not required but highly recommended.

At Smith, Harman and Lange, the Oakwood elementary schools, masks are required for students and staff while indoors.

Superintendent Ramey says this is because the vaccine is unavailble for this age group. The guidelines state that six weeks after the vaccine is available for children 12 and under, then masks will be highly recommended and no longer required.

All students will be required to wear masks while in school vehicles.

The schools quarantine policy has also changed. Fully vaccinated people exposed to COVID won’t have to quarantine at all if they remain asymptomatic. If there is an exposure in the classroom, no quarantine will be required if the proper masking and social distancig protocols were in place.

Superintendent Ramey also says that these guidelines are subject to change based on developing information from the CDC, ODH and other leaders.

For more details on the school district’s COVID policies click here.