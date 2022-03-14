OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Oakwood High School Academic Decathlon team will be heading to the national competition after placing first in the state competition on March 12.

According to the school, the team has placed first in at state for 12 consecutive years.

Oakwood City Schools said the nine-member team earned 28 individual medals, 26 individual silver medals and 22 individual bronze medals for high schools. Students competing as team alternates earned 29 individual gold medals, 30 individual silver medals and 27 individual bronze medals.

Three students, Rohan Haack, Charli Kulka and Soren Kingston, earned Golden Eagle awards for achieving the highest overall individual scores for their respective GPA divisions, according to the school. Kingston was the highest scoring student of the entire state competition and he had the highest scoring speech.

Members of the team include Alex Baals Kall, Rebecca Blumer, Brian Fischer, Rohan Haack, Evan Hardern, Rohan Haack, Soren Kingston, Danny Vasconez and Elizabeth Yarbrough.

Students competing as team alternates include Nate Atocha, Isak Autrey, Colin Beck, Jack Campbell, Wright Chen, Alex Devgan, Lily Epley, Josh Foley, Ryan Frank, Joseph Hong, Sam Kalan, Max Kiernan, Srinidhi Krishnamoorthy, Zachary Ludwig, Reis McCauley, Julius Morgan Myers, Elias Phillips, Michael Ritschel, Angie Rodriguez, Peter Silvain, Genevieve Uhlman, Julian Uhlman, Sofia Wiegand, Paxton Zelik, Alex Zhang and Sia Zois.

The team will represent the state of Ohio in the virtual national competition from April 20 to 23.