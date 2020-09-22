Oakwood 10-year-old performing magic tricks to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — An Oakwood ten-year-old is using his magic skills to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Lior Glaser sets up most afternoons performing magic tricks for donations on the corner of Dellwood Ave. and Shafor Blvd. in Oakwood.

“People really like me and think what I’m doing is really good,” smiles Lior.

Mastering sleight of hand tricks has paid off for Lior.

“I think it’s really epic how much money people give because they like my magic and they want to support it,” says Lior.

The first day he raked in more than $125, and so far, he’s raised more than $550.

“I’ve worked in fundraising a long time and this is the first I’ve ever heard of this. When he started I remember he just wanted to go practice his magic and we were like okay and this was in the middle of the summer,” says Lior’s mom, Juliet Glaser who works as a Development Specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association. “I remember seeing people pull off to the side and like watch him through their car.”

Lior’s mom says she’s inspired by her son’s initiative and surprised and overwhelmed by the support.

“A neighbor had walked by and come back and given him an envelope. And in it was a thank you card for him being out there and doing what he was doing because her mother-in-law had passed away, and she included a photograph of her mother-in-law and a donation, a very generous donation,” smiles Juliet.

Lior is tight lipped about how he pulls off his tricks but says there’s a key.

“Distraction. You have to use distraction to distract people. You can say I have the ten of clubs in my hand but you really have the ten of hearts in my hand, and they’ll believe you,” says Lior.

The annual Alzheimer’s walk takes place October 3. Lior says he will continue raising money and hopes to reach $1,000 by the end of the year.