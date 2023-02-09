DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A band known for their country songs and vocals will perform in front of a crowd of fans just north of downtown Dayton.

The Oak Ridge Boys are bringing their singing voices and talent to Arbogast Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. in Troy. The concert performance has already sold out to the general public, the fourth concert to do so at the arts center during the 2022-2023 season, the center says.

In the past, the band has earned awards like the American Country Music (ACM), Country Music Award (CMA), Dove and Grammy award. The band was created back during World War II, where appearances were made at the Grand Ole Opry in 1945 and in Time Magazine later in the 1950s.

Lead Singer of the Oak Ridge Boys, Duane Allen, says, “When I go on stage, I get the same feeling I had the first time I sang with The Oak Ridge Boys. This is the only job I’ve ever wanted to have.”

During the course of the band’s history, the team of men has created songs like “Dream On”, “Elvira”, “I’m Setting Fancy Free”, “Sail Away” and a variety of others.

For a full list of other events happening at Arbogast Performing Arts Center, you can visit their website.