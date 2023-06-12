DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Weather Service has confirmed the presence of two tornadoes during Sunday evening’s severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado was confirmed in Tipp City in Miami County as well as near Christiansburg in Champaign County.

Survey teams reportedly surveyed the areas on Monday morning after a wave of severe thunderstorms rolled through the Miami Valley.

Hundreds of Miami Valley residents were in the dark due to the storms, and as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday, 347 AES Ohio customers remain without power.