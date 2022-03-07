VERSAILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A tornado hit a village in Darke County Sunday as the Miami Valley experienced a powerful storm.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down early Sunday morning north of Versailles. An investigative team is on the ground surveying the damage. A full report will be released Monday night.

The Village of Versailles said on Facebook that several areas were without power Sunday morning due to fallen trees and a broken pole. The village said power was restored to the majority of the areas by 8:30 p.m.