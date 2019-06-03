NWS surveying area in Cedarville as possible tornado touchdown

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo)

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - The National Weather Service is surveying another area of the Miami Valley for a possible tornado touchdown.

NWS is surveying and assessing damage near Cedarville for a possible tornado touchdown during the Memorial Day tornado outbreak in the Miami Valley area and throughout parts of Ohio.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.