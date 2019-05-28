NWS: Preliminary storm tracks from tornado outbreak

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Preliminary storm tracking map from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

Our survey team plan for today, May 28:

Team #1 in Montgomery County (near Brookville to north Dayton)

Team #2 in Greene County (Beavercreek to north of Xenia)

Team #3 in Pickaway/Hocking Counties (south of Circleville, south of Tarlton)

Team #4 in Mercer County (Celina) — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

