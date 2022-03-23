CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service (NWS) will assess if storm damage in Warren County from Wednesday’s storms could be the result of a possible tornado.

The National Weather Service reports a possible tornado moved through Warren County near Clarksville and OH-350.

Around 3:45 p.m., the NWS received a report from law enforcement of trees and branches down, a camper and car completely flipped over and damage to a structure that could be the result of a tornado.

Wednesday’s severe weather happened in the middle of Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week, a week used to promote preparedness and awareness at the start of storm season. Wednesday’s theme was dedicated to tornadoes, but because of the possible tornados in the forecast, the statewide tornado siren drill was cancelled.

AAA Public and Government Affairs Manager Kara Hitchens said the combination of Severe Weather Awareness Week and Wednesday’s storms highlights the need to be prepared.

“Living in Ohio, you’re going to want to be weather-aware,” Hitchens said. “Always check the weather forecast before you go out, know the potential for weather, and then have some things in your car available to you in case you do find yourself out there in bad weather.”

Not only should you have a severe weather preparedness plan, Hitchens said now is a good time to check your insurance plan in case of storm damage.

“Make sure you are aware of what your policy does and does not cover, particularly make yourself aware if you may want to make some changes to your policy,” Hitchens said.

Hitchens said during storm season, always be prepared and stay aware.

“You want to make sure you’re protected, your property, and your family and friends are protected,” Hitchens said.

The NWS will conduct a storm survey Thursday in the area of Clarksville in Warren and Clinton counties to make an official call if the damage was caused by a tornado.