NWS offers tips to stay safe in extreme cold

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley is experiencing freezing cold temperatures Wednesday.

Exposure to the cold can cause frostbite or hypothermia and become life-threatening. It is best to stay inside if you can, but if you must be out prepare for the worst.

The National Weather Service offers the following tips to stay safe during cold weather:

Wear layers of loose-fitting and lightweight clothing

Avoid wearing cotton if you work outside

Wear a hat

You should also keep extra warm clothes, blankets, flashlights with extra batteries and snacks handy.