NWS keeping close eye on Great Miami River levels

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Great Miami River in Sidney has risen just over 10 feet. It is above flood stage in some parts. That level is expected to slowly drop overnight, but with more rain on the way, residents are waiting to see if flood protocols will be put in place.

“The frequency of the water and the amount of short periods of time has been very uncommon. The last episode before this, we had six or seven inches in a five hour period,” said Botkins resident Mary Kennedy.

Farmers in the region have been playing a game of tug-of-war with Mother Nature, with some fields looking better than others on the same block.

“It all depends on how elevated you are,” said Kennedy.

The flooding in northern areas like Botkins has to go somewhere, with much of it creeping into Sidney where water levels met the flood stage standard of ten feet near Custenborder Field where the outfields are nearly fully underwater.

The rising water levels are going a little too fast for residents who live near the field. Scott Dorsey says if levels hit 11 feet, it’s time to get moving.

“The water will cross the ball fields. When it crosses the fields it gets to a walkway. When it hits the walkway, we have an hour and a half to get our antique cars out of the buildings,” said Dorsey.

“We haven’t had weather this year like we’ve had in past years. This year has been very weird. Everyone says it has been raining, raining, and raining. Well, it has to run somewhere,” says Dorsey.

Several Shelby County roads that boarder the Great Miami River have seen fluctuating water levels. The best choice when encountering water covered roads is to turn around. While you might not drown, your car engine could.