National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a weak, EF-0 tornado touched down in Troy Saturday night.

The investigation by the NWS shows that the tornado touched down on the southwest edge of Troy. The tornado was on the ground for approximately 3 minutes, crossing the city center and Great Miami River before lifting on the northeast edge of the city.

The NWS says a second, distinct EF-0 tornado also touched down northeast of Troy near Fletcher. Sporadic damage was noted in the area, and officials believe this tornado crossed the south side of Fletcher.

The NWS is still investigating to determine specific wind speeds, path lengths, width and timing of the tornadoes. These tornadoes occurred at some time between 10:00 and 10:30 Saturday night.

