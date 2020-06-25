NWS: Brief tornado touched down in Miami County on June 9

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that an EF0 tornado touched down in Miami County earlier this month.
It happened on June 9 around 8:30 p.m. near Covington.
READ MORE: Severe weather triggers brief tornado warning in Miami County
NWS reports the estimated maximum wind speed as 70 miles per hour, with a path length of about half a mile. The confirmation was based on recent reports of tree damage along West Sugar Grove Road near Stillwater River.
Click here to read more details from the National Weather Service.
