NWS: Brief tornado touched down in Miami County on June 9

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that an EF0 tornado touched down in Miami County earlier this month.

We have confirmed an EF0 Tornado in Miami County, OH from June 9th. Details here:https://t.co/mxYGpNwLmh — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 25, 2020

It happened on June 9 around 8:30 p.m. near Covington.

NWS reports the estimated maximum wind speed as 70 miles per hour, with a path length of about half a mile. The confirmation was based on recent reports of tree damage along West Sugar Grove Road near Stillwater River.

