SWAT responds to area of Dayton neighborhood
NWS: Brief tornado touched down in Miami County on June 9

Local News

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that an EF0 tornado touched down in Miami County earlier this month.

It happened on June 9 around 8:30 p.m. near Covington.

NWS reports the estimated maximum wind speed as 70 miles per hour, with a path length of about half a mile. The confirmation was based on recent reports of tree damage along West Sugar Grove Road near Stillwater River.

Click here to read more details from the National Weather Service.

