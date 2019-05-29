NWS: 5 tornadoes confirmed in the Miami Valley

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -

10:10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the following tornadoes across the region:

EF-3 across much of Montgomery County, including Trotwood

EF-3 across Beavercreek

EF-2 in northeastern Montgomery County, south of Vandalia

EF-0 in Miami/Montgomery counties near Phillipsburg

At least EF-3 in Celina

More information on these tornadoes is expected to be released later this week.

2 NEWS weather update

2 p.m.

The National Weather Service says the tornado that hit Celina was at least an EF-3. The survey is still ongoing and this could be upgraded by the conclusion of the storm survey,

NWS storm survey has concluded the tornado that hit Celina was at least an EF3. This survey is still ongoing. More information on this survey and others will be available at a later time. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

9:18 a.m.

An EF-3 tornado with winds up to 140 miles per hour blew through Trotwood last night, the National Weather Service confirms.

NWS survey has confirmed an EF3 tornado with winds up to 140 mph in Trotwood in Montgomery County Ohio. This storm survey is still ongoing. More infoon this tornado and whether this tornado is the same tornado that occurred in Greene County will be available at a later time. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

8:55 a.m.

The National Weather Service storm survey confirmed at least an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 140 mph in Beavercreek late Monday night and early into Tuesday morning.

The storm survey is still ongoing in several other areas in the Miami Valley.

NWS storm survey has confirmed at least an EF3 tornado with winds up to 140 mph in Beavercreek in Greene County Ohio. The storm survey is still ongoing in this area and in other areas — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 28, 2019

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.