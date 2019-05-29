Local News

NWS: 5 tornadoes confirmed in the Miami Valley

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:04 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 11:25 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -

10:10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the following tornadoes across the region:

EF-3 across much of Montgomery County, including Trotwood
EF-3 across Beavercreek 
EF-2 in northeastern Montgomery County, south of Vandalia
EF-0 in Miami/Montgomery counties near Phillipsburg
At least EF-3 in Celina

More information on these tornadoes is expected to be released later this week.

2 p.m.

The National Weather Service says the tornado that hit Celina was at least an EF-3. The survey is still ongoing and this could be upgraded by the conclusion of the storm survey,

 

 

9:18 a.m.

An EF-3 tornado with winds up to 140 miles per hour blew through Trotwood last night, the National Weather Service confirms.

 

8:55 a.m.

The National Weather Service storm survey confirmed at least an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 140 mph in Beavercreek late Monday night and early into Tuesday morning. 

The storm survey is still ongoing in several other areas in the Miami Valley. 

 

 

