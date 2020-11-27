Nutter Center hosts drive-thru COVID-19 testing Saturday

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be held at the Wright State University Nutter Center Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Philippine-American Society of Greater Dayton, the Philippine Nurses Association of Ohio and the Asian American Council of Dayton and other allied Asian groups around Dayton and Ohio will offer the free drive-thru -19 testing Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WSU said in a release testing will take place in parking lot 8 behind the Nutter Center. Vehicles should enter the Nutter Center grounds from Col. Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road.

The testing event is free and open to the public. Anyone planning to get tested is encouraged to preregister online for a 30-minute time slot, although drop-ins will be accepted. Contact information of those who preregister will be verified on-site.

Free testing is available for individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms and a doctor’s note is not required. A valid photo ID is required for record-keeping. Up to 500 screenings will be provided.

WDU asks participants to remain in their cars while licensed technicians administer a nasal swab test. Physical distancing and mask requirements will be enforced. Interpreters and translated materials will be available. Physicians and nurses will be available to provide consultations for those who are interested.

Organizers say they plan to offer an efficient and welcoming testing experience, as many student volunteers will assist the professional staff. They encourage anyone who might be reluctant to get tested or visit a clinic to participate in the drive-thru testing event.

“We want to make sure our communities go for testing and if it is provided by an Asian organization through people that they know, through people who may look like them, speak the same language, we will be more successful,” said Cora Munoz, president of the Ohio Asian American Health Coalition.