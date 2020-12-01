Nutter Center to host COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma drive Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio – The Wright State University Nutter Center will host a “Crisis Warrior” COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) drive on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The drive will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Nutter Center concourse. The event is open only to qualified donors eligible to give CCP for the treatment of critically ill coronavirus patients.

First-time convalescent plasma donors must have proof of positive test for COVID-19 and be completely recovered. Everyone who registers to donate will receive a Kroger $25 gift card and the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” t-shirt.

Blood donation requirements are as follows:

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name

Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent)

Donors must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height) and be in good physical health

For more information or to register, visit www.givingblood.org.