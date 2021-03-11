Nursing home officials welcome new visitation guidance one year into pandemic

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Koester Pavilion in Troy said the new nursing home guidance announcement is a big step after a year of uncertainty for residents and their familes.

“We’ve been really waiting for this day,” Regional VP of Operations for AdCare Health Systems India Chrisman-Williams said.

Chrisman-Williams with Koester Pavilion said the new guidance is a long-time coming.

The federal guidance allows for safe indoor visitations for all residents regardless of a resident’s or vistors vaccination status unless:

A resident is unvaccinated and the county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent or less than 70 percent of residents are fully vaccinated

Or if the resident is quarantined or has a confirmed COVID-19 case.

“We know the residents are anxious, we’re anxious those families to come in, and actually be able to physically touch the patients as the guidance allows,” Chrisman-Williams said.

Chrisman-Williams said this is a big change from a year ago when Koester Pavilion was one of the first long term care facilities in the state to report an outbreak, with dozens of cases and several deaths.

She said this month is heavy with emotions for staff and residents.

“We have faced the most difficult year we’ve ever had, could ever imagine,” Chrisman-Williams said. “We’re a great team, we’ve come through it, and we’re really proud of our efforts.”

Now they’re looking forward to opening their doors to families, and say the vaccine is key in returning to normal.

“We can’t emphasize enough the importance of being vaccinated, and that’s what’s going to make a big change as we go forward,” Chrisman-Williams said.

Koester Pavilion is working on their new procedures to go along with the new guidance. They continue to ask for support and understanding as nursing homes reopen.