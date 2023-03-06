SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to investigate the March 4 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in Springfield.

The derailment happened Saturday, March 4 at State Route 41 just north of I-70 in Springfield. Officials reported that 28 cars of the 212-car train derailed.

Officials with Norfolk Southern confirmed that the cars that derailed did not contain hazardous materials to the environment or public health. Norfolk Southern General Manager Kraig Barner however reported that some of the cars that did not derail were carrying hazardous materials.

According to a tweet from the NTSB, investigators are expected to arrive on the scene on Monday, March 6.

