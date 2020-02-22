NTSB: Fuel issues led to plane crash in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – An NTSB report indicates a plane crash in Washington Township last October was due to fuel issues.

An FAA Inspector observed that the fuel tank selector was set to the left tank. The fuel pump and carburetor float bowl had less than an ounce of fuel in each. The left wing tank did not contain any usable fuel and there were no signs of fuel on the ground after the crash.

The right tank contained about 12 gallons of fuel.

The aircraft manufacturer’s pilot operator handbook indicates the following first step in Engine Power Loss In Flight emergency procedure: “Fuel Selector – Switch to tank containing fuel.”

Two pilots were on board when they made the emergency landing on Yankee Street, striking a vehicle in the roadway.

No injuries were reported.