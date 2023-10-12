DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A nonprofit tech training company will offer a free IT training program to the Dayton area.

NPower Ohio has partnered with the City of Dayton and the Department of Labor to make the Tech Fundamentals program available to young adults ages 18 to 26, and military-connected individuals.

The 20-week training program begins on Oct. 30 and is a Registered Apprenticeship Program with the U.S. Department of Labor. Individuals who participate will earn certifications while learning valuable tech skills.

The demand is high for people with information technology experience. This training offers people an opportunity to jump start their career.

“Ohio is quickly becoming the low-cost alternative to Silicon Valley, and Dayton is best

positioned for this growth,” said Demarus Crawford-White, Executive Director of NPower Ohio. “The City of Dayton understands if we are going to compete for the best IT and tech jobs, we need to ensure our young people are equipped with the skills for this new digital economy. This free program will pave the way for young adults and military-connected individuals to obtain those in-demand job skills.”

Over the past decade, NPower has offered IT, cloud and cyber training in eight U.S. states, including New York, Michigan and California. More than 9,000 NPower graduates have gone on to create tech careers with a variety of companies, firms and agencies.

To find more information about the program and apply, click here.