Now hiring: Montgomery County companies filling hundreds of open positions despite pandemic

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)- Montgomery County unemployment is at 9.5 percent, about 24,400 people are unemployed. Montgomery County Jobs and Family Services officials say they’re working with employees and employers to fill the gaps.

Michael Zimmerman, public information officer with Montgomery County JFS says, while he’s not entirely sure why many are not applying, fear of working during the pandemic may be one barrier.

He says L-Brands, based in Kettering is hiring 1500 people to work remotely at their customer service center.

Zimmerman also says for some who unemployed, pivoting to a new career or industry may seem challenging.

“Keep your options open,” he advised. “If you’re in a position where you need to pay bills [then] give an opportunity to these places that might be giving to work [but] might be outside your realm.”

