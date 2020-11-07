November bonus weather continues this weekend with highs in the 70s

Our stretch of sunny days and warm temperatures continues this weekend. High pressure will stay in control giving us dry weather. Near record highs are possible on Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High 72

TONIGHT: Clear & cool. Low 48

SUNDAY: Sunny with near record highs. High near 75

The warm weather and sunshine continues on Monday. Chance of rain on Tuesday, but still very warm. Cooler and more seasonable weather for mid week with highs in the 50s.

