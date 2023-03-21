DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You can help brighten a child’s day with a simple note through this partnership with The Foodbank Inc.

The Foodbank’s Good to Go Backpack Program helps kids who suffer from food insecurity at home. While many children in The Foodbank’s area may receive free or reduced lunches at school, they risk going hungry over the weekend.

The Foodbank hopes to fill this need by sending children home with easy-to-prepare, kid-friendly food every Friday.

And you can help make these children’s weekends even brighter. According to Montgomery County, you can write encouraging notes on a stack of index cards, then drop them off at The Dayton Foodbank to be placed in these backpacks.

Simply fill out your note, then drop the cards off at 6 Armor Place in Dayton. To learn more about the Good to Go Backpack Program or The Dayton Foodbank, click here.