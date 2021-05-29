Not perfect pool weather today; light rain, breezy and chilly

On and off light rain and sprinkles with very cool temperatures are in the forecast for today. Not a perfect weekend for pool openings. Conditions improve through the weekend.

TODAY: Breezy and very cool with periods of light rain/sprinkles. High 58

TONIGHT: Evening sprinkles, clouds break and quite cool. Low 45

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 67

MEMORIAL DAY(MONDAY): Partly sunny & pleasant. High 73

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s throughout the next 7 days. More unsettled weather for Wednesday through Friday this week.

