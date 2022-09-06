CLEARCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clearcreek officer shot in the line of duty in July is conscious after a long string of surgeries, but he’s not out of the woods yet.

On July 12, Officer Eric Ney with the Clearcreek Township Police Department was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call. He was brought to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

Two days later, Clearcreek Township Police Chief Terrill said Ney was able to walk and brush his teeth, but that he had a long road of recovery ahead of him. Ney seemed to recover quickly, and he was moved to a rehabilitation center before returning home with his family. This is when things took a turn for the worse.

About two weeks after he was released from the ICU, on August 14, officer Ney was brought back to the hospital in critical condition. His wife, Lisa Ney, said he had air in his brain from a bullet hole between his brain and skull. In addition, Ney was also dealing with brain bleeds, clotting and a buildup of spinal fluid.

Ney required what would be a complicated procedure, Lisa said on Facebook. On August 22, Lisa posted on Facebook that he was out of this initial surgery, intubated and sedated. He would then spend several weeks in and out of surgery, and doctors continued to monitor his status.

Officer Ney was scheduled for additional surgery on Thursday, August 25, Terrill said, but a brain scan showed that he was improving, so the procedure was canceled. Ney remained in critical but stable condition.

On Monday, August 29, Terrill said that Officer Ney was scheduled to undergo another surgery, but doctors found more air on his brain and wanted to siphon it off before operating.

The next day, surgeons began working on Ney, and this time they were able to find the hole and patch it. A week later, Terril announced that Ney was not only conscious but also alert enough to speak to a fellow officer over the weekend. Still, he says, while Ney is not getting worse, he remains in critical condition and immobilized in the ICU.

Police and businesses in the Miami Valley organized ways for people to provide donations for Officer Ney. Learn more here.