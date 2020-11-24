Not enough COVID-19 tests available to meet high demand in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County is increasing the number of tests available each week, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, there aren’t enough tests to meet the demand.

Clark County Combined Health District Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said test sites in Clark County are so busy, most are now by appointment-only in order to guarantee a test when someone shows up.

“Try to get in earlier rather than later because they fill up rather quickly,” Patterson said.

Patterson said because the supply of tests is low, it’s best to not get tested as a precaution, and save those tests for people who know they have come in contact with the virus.

He said if you think you could have COVID-19 or came in contact with someone with the virus, but don’t have access to a test, play it safe and stay home.

“If you think you’re positive, you probably are right now, with the level of disease we’re seeing right now across the Miami Valley, and so, at that point, people need to isolate themselves, and follow all the other directions that we have,” Patterson said.

On top of busy test sites, test results may also be delayed because labs are overwhelmed.

Patterson said it took five days for results from the county’s recent pop-up testing to come back.

With thanksgiving this week, Patterson’s worried there won’t be enough tests if a surge of new cases comes in after the holiday.

“It’s going to make it that much more difficult to have the appropriate number of tests available in a week or two when we have more tests, when in a week or two we expect to see more cases,” Patterson said.

Patterson said Clark County Combined Health District plans to hold another pop-up test site with the help of the state a week or two after Thanksgiving to provide some relief to their other test sites.