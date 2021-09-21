Northwestern Local Schools now requiring masks in elementary school

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Northwestern Local Schools is requiring people to wear masks in its elementary school.

The district is requiring all elementary students, staff and visitors to wear a mask on buses and in the elementary building. The policy went into effect Tuesday, September 21.

Superintendent Jesse Steiner said the decision to move to masking at the school was due to a high number of quarantines and suspected COVID-19 exposure at school.

“Currently our quarantine numbers are extremely high and continue to grow,” said Steiner. “Additionally, we have several students who are now COVID positive and we think they may have been exposed at school and became infected.”

The superintendent said the district hopes that they can return to voluntary masking in October.

“However, we will continue to look at our quarantine numbers and our COVID positive numbers to determine whether or not we can go back to volunteer masking,” said Steiner.