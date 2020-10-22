Northridge Schools to stay remote until Nov. 4 after more staff isolate, quarantine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Northridge Local Schools will not be returning to in-person learning until Wednesday, Nov. 4, because 20 staff members are currently isolating or in quarantine due to COVID-19.

Dave Jackson, superintendent of Northridge Local Schools, said in a letter to families that at this time it is impossible for them to have a successful start to in-person learning next week.

Students will continue remote learning on the “red schedule” for an additional week.

“Rest assured that I, like you, can’t wait for the return of our incredibly amazing students, but I must always prioritize their health and safety above all,” said Jackson in his letter.