MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Northridge Local Schools (NLS) will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 4.

According to NLS, due to a significant number of staff testing positive for COVID-19, schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Northridge schools will be open Wednesday Jan. 5 through Friday, Jan. 7, however, students will be working from home, said NLS. Students are to return to in-person learning on Jan. 10. Athletics will continue under the guidelines of OHSAA.

NLS asked that any student who tests positive for COVID-19 to report it to the school’s nurse.