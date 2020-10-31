Northridge Local Schools to stay remote for remainder of semester

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Northridge Local Schools has postponed returning to in-person learning, with students remaining on their “red schedule” and learning remotely for the remainder of the first semester.

In an letter sent to families, Superintendent Dave Jackson said the decision not to return on the initial date of Nov. 4 came after Ohio saw record numbers of COVID-19 cases. Now, the district is aiming for Jan. 25, 2021, for a return to in-person learning.

“Rest assured that we will continue to work diligently to further enhance, expand and improve our remote learning practices and procedures, so that we can better meet the needs of every child, every day, whatever it takes,” Jackson said in his letter.

Third grade students will be required to come in for state mandated English Language Arts testing. The district will have more information available on its website.