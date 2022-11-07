Power outage warning banner. Power outage icon and sign on a black and yellow vector background. Blackout poster. Vector illustration EPS10.

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A power outage has closed Northridge Local Schools for the day.

According to a Facebook post by the district, Northridge Local Schools will be closed on Nov. 7 due to a power outage.

The district said that middle and high school students will be sent home on buses after arriving at school.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, but we have no other recourse at this time,” said the post.

Northridge Local Schools reminded parents and students that there is no school on Nov. 8 due to a previously scheduled professional development day.