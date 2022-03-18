NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Northridge Little League is once again cleaning up its facilities after discovering signs were destroyed and graffiti was painted all over the dugouts.

Mandi Worthington is the president of the little league. She discovered the vandalism over the weekend.

“Basically, one problem after the next. Once we get it going good, as soon as we get it going good, something else happens,” Worthington said.

After recovering from the Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019 and two seasons impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Worthington was looking forward to starting the 2022 season without any hiccups. Now, the start of practice is pushed back, and she will have to spend even more money to clean up the dugouts and replace signs.

“We’ve purchased a couple five gallon buckets of paint already which was pretty costly. We have to get spray guns, rollers, brushes, all of that again to go back over it. We got a guy coming out to look at the roof to see what we need to do to see if that can be power washed, or if he is going to have to strip it and redo the roof. So yeah, it’s going to be a little costly,” Worthington said.

Worthington said she is also looking into getting security installed. Despite these setbacks, she is grateful for the community’s support during this time.

“We got a pretty strong community and everyone is pretty much willing to come up and help, and get it back to the way we should. Which is a good attribute here in Northridge,” Worthington said.

Worthington is organizing a community-wide clean-up on Saturday, March 26, 2022, to help repaint and get the fields ready for practice. It will start around 9 a.m.