Northridge Kroger set to close, 3rd grocery store to close in recent weeks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kroger store in Northridge confirmed to 2 NEWS that is is closing its doors in November, making it the third grocery store in the Dayton area to close in recent weeks.

The Kroger location on Needmore Ave. and Dixie Ave. is closing for good on Nov. 13. The store says it is unsure of the plans for the location after the store’s closing.

In Aug., Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald announced that the Trotwood Foodtown was closing. The store’s owner was not making enough money to keep it open, McDonald said. Trotwood Foodtown closed its doors on Sept. 15.

Two days after the Trotwood announcement, it was announced that the Tipp City Foodtown was closing, which closed at the end of September. Signs were posted in the doors of the Tipp City Foodtown, announcing it had closed, thanking customers for their business.

