Northridge HS seniors celebrate graduation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Graduation ceremonies continue despite the pandemic. Northridge High School hosted a graduation car parade Monday evening.

Community members cheered on the seniors as they drove by in their decorated cars.

The parade ended at the Dixie Drive-In where the seniors were given their diplomas and a graduation video was shown.

