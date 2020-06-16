Northridge HS seniors celebrate graduation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Graduation ceremonies continue despite the pandemic. Northridge High School hosted a graduation car parade Monday evening.
Community members cheered on the seniors as they drove by in their decorated cars.
The parade ended at the Dixie Drive-In where the seniors were given their diplomas and a graduation video was shown.
