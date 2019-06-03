Northridge High School alumni organize clean-up effort

NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) - A group of alumni from a local high school came together to organize a clean-up effort Sunday.

The 'Rally Around The Ridge' was organized by alumni from Northridge High School and invited community members from all over to come and help the distresses areas.

Every hour, the group buses volunteers from the Northridge High School parking lot to sites that needed help.

"I was blessed," Jeremy Myers, a member of the Northridge High School class of 1999, said. "I live up in Vandalia and it missed our house by 700 or 800 yards. Just coming out here to give back because I know they'd rally around me."

The group provided gear and equipment to all volunteers.

