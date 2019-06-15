Northridge community hosts wellness event

NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Northridge community is trying to provide wellness after the tornado outbreak. They partnered with the First Heavy Metal Church of Christ for a community wellness day.

Volunteers offered free massages, energy work, art therapy, prayer, and pet therapy. Organizers say the event came together spontaneously.

Organizer Misty Brown says, “The first thing we did was a few days after the tornadoes hit Beavercreek we set up a couple pop-up tents out in the parking lot there and offered massages, and energy work and free hugs, and it just snowballed from there.”

All services were offered for free. They also provided activities for kids.

