Northmont, Troy Schools to require masks for students, staff, visitors

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Two school districts in the Miami Valley will soon require everyone to wear masks inside their buildings.

Northmont City Schools said starting Wednesday, Sept. 15, all students, staff and visitors to all Northmont buildings will be required to wear a face covering. The school had previously updated its mask policy in August for students in grades PreK-6, requiring them to wear masks.

Troy City Schools confirmed to 2 NEWS that masks will be required for staff, students and visitors starting Wednesday as well. In a letter to the school’s superintendent, Miami County Public Health Commisioner Dennis Propes said he supports the school’s mask requirement due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in schools.

“Since the beginning of the 2021 school year, Miami County is seeing case numbers for staff and students increase to over 100 cases a week,” said Propes. This is significantly higher than some of the highest weekly rates in 2020.”