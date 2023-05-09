DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a decision made by the Northmont City School Board on Monday, 2023 will be the last year students can graduate from Englewood Elementary School.

Englewood Elementary has one of the smallest enrollments in the district, said Jenny Wood, PIO for Northmont City School. A levy that would help support the school failed in the May 2 election.

The school board held a special meeting Monday to vote on when to close the school. While closing Englewood Elementary at the end of the next school year was an option, the failed levy swayed the board’s decision to close it earlier.

Wood said that the students displaced by this move will be split between two alternate schools: Union Elementary and Englewood Hills Elementary. The teachers are also expected to be able to take up positions in other buildings.

“Based on historical turnover there should be positions for the teachers,” the proposal says. “We can never guarantee this, but last year we hired 37 new teachers. The district believes there are 11 teachers to be absorbed by attrition this year.”

For more information, you can read the proposal online.