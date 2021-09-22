Northmont Schools dismisses students early due to power outage

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Northmont City Schools is dismissing students early Wednesday due to a power outage in its buildings.

The district said on Facebook that due to the ongoing power outage at the high school and middle school, students will be dismissed starting at 10:15 a.m. All bus routes will be running.

All other buildings will continue their normal school schedule.

The AES Outage map showed over 1,700 customers without power in the Clayton area in the morning, but as of 10:40 a.m., power has been restored.